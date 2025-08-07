'Keen bean' students catch maths book errors

Education Minister Erica Stanford. Photo: RNZ

The Education Minister has thanked "keen bean" students for picking up errors in Ministry of Education-funded maths resources.

Eighteen errors were spotted and fixed in new maths resources, including incorrect sums, a wrong number labelled in te reo Māori, and incorrectly saying "triangles" instead of "rectangles" in an answer.

In one case, an answer to a problem in a Year 4 workbook was listed as 1024, and had to be changed to the correct answer of 19,875.

In another workbook, the number four in te reo Māori (whā) was incorrectly written as two (rua).

Erica Stanford said she "wouldn't overblow it," as there was, on average, half a mistake per book.

"Those little eagle-eyed, keen bean students around the country who are now doing an hour a day of mathematics, picked them up and we've fixed them," she said.

Stanford said it was not unusual to have errors in books, and they may have been there for a while as they were existing resources.

"You find it quite often in books, and it's not just these maths books, you'll find the odd error here and there."

The errors were immediately changed online, and would be fixed in re-prints for next year's release.

A Ministry of Education bulletin sent to school leaders said the ministry was aware of the errors.

"Our resource providers regularly review their print and digital resources to correct any errors that have been reported, and to ensure accuracy," it said.

The ministry asked schools to contact it if they found any errors, including typos.