King likely to visit NZ: PM

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern believes it is likely King Charles III will travel to Commonwealth countries, including New Zealand, after comments during her first meeting with him as monarch.

Ms Ardern met King Charles yesterday for about 10 minutes in what she described as a "really warm meeting" that demonstrated the "clear affection" the King had for New Zealand.

Earlier, Ms Ardern also spoke to Britain’s new Prime Minister Liz Truss. The hour-long meeting was understandably dominated by discussion of Queen Elizabeth’s death, but also included topics such as the war in Ukraine and the recent free-trade agreement between the United Kingdom and New Zealand.

Ms Ardern’s audience with the King, afforded to all leaders of Commonwealth countries, was shared with the Prime Minister of Jamaica — another indication of the time pressure on the new King ahead of today’s state funeral.

During their discussions, Ms Ardern said she again passed on condolences to King Charles on behalf of New Zealand for the loss of his mother.

"What I can share is that it was a warm conversation, that the King was deeply appreciative of the thoughts of New Zealand, and of the efforts that so many have made to come and pay their respects," Ms Ardern said.

King Charles III speaks to Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern at Buckingham Palace yesterday, ahead of Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral today. PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES

King Charles reportedly inquired about the Maori King, Kiingi Tuheitia, and whether he had been able to travel. He landed on Saturday [NZ time].

The new King also reportedly greeted Ms Ardern’s partner, Clarke Gayford.

Ms Ardern, remaining typically reserved regarding details of meetings with the Royal Family, said she and the King had a wider conversation about New Zealand and the Commonwealth.

However, she estimated King Charles would visit Commonwealth countries in due course.

"I expect at some point, when it’s appropriate, that he will likely look to travel to realm countries," she said.

Members of the public pay their respects as they pass the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, Lying in State inside Westminster Hall, at the Palace of Westminster yesterday. PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES

Ms Ardern said she had sensed an eagerness from the King to travel to New Zealand and she had reiterated the "standing invitation" to members of the Royal Family to visit.

Ms Ardern would have another chance to speak to the King during a function today for world leaders attending the funeral, hosted by King Charles.

The event would not include private meetings, and any conversations with the King were expected to be brief.

However, it would be a chance for Ms Ardern to speak to other leaders and she expected she might speak to those she had met before or those who had similar interests.

"My experience is whenever leaders are in a room, they will take the opportunity to connect and reconnect with one another, particularly after such a long period apart."

Ms Ardern’s meeting with Ms Truss, which took place about an hour south of London in Kent, was the first in-person meeting between the pair.

She cited Ms Truss’ involvement in negotiating the free-trade agreement between the two domains as an indication of their relationship going forward.

"I think what New Zealand can take comfort in is that we have here in the leadership of both a new prime minister and a new king, [they are] two people for whom New Zealand is already a familiar place," Ms Ardern said.

Timeline

Queen Elizabeth’s state funeral will take place at 10pm this evening (NZ time), 11am British Summer Time.

The 96-year-old monarch died on September 8 and her body is lying in state at Westminster Hall.

The Queen’s coffin will be taken to Westminster Abbey on the gun carriage previously used at the funerals of Queen Victoria, Edward VII, George V, George VI, Winston Churchill and Earl Mountbatten, with King Charles III and senior members of the Royal Family walking behind it on its short journey to the Abbey. There, world leaders, emergency service workers, representatives of the Commonwealth and the Queen’s charity patronages will join the wider Royal Family for a televised service.

Towards the end of the service, the Last Post will be played, followed by a two-minute silence to be observed across the country. A lament played by the Queen’s piper will then mark the end of the service.

The coffin will then be taken by hearse to Windsor.

The committal service at St George’s Chapel, Windsor, will be televised about 3am tomorrow (NZT), at which the Crown Jeweller will remove the Imperial State Crown, orb, and sceptre from the coffin and place them on the High Altar, before the Lord Chamberlain breaks his stick of office over the coffin. and it is lowered into the royal vault out of view.

The interment in the King George VI Memorial Chapel, with the Duke of Edinburgh - who died in April 2021 aged 99 - at 6.30am tomorrow (NZT) will not be televised.

- By Adam Pearse