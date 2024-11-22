Kiwi may be among victims of Laos methanol poisoning

Australian teenager Bianca Jones died in hospital in Thailand. Photo: Facebook

A New Zealander who is unwell may be a victim of methanol poisoning in Laos, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade says.

MFAT confirmed it has been contacted and was providing consular assistance.

No further details would be provided for privacy reasons.

A British woman who fell ill after drinking contaminated alcohol in Laos has died, the fifth foreign national now suspected to have died in the incident.

British media reported on Thursday that 28-year-old Simone White, a lawyer from southeast London, was among the tourists who died after consuming drinks laced with methanol, a toxic alcohol.

"We are supporting the family of a British woman who has died in Laos, and we are in contact with the local authorities," Britain's foreign ministry said in a statement.

Melbourne teenager Bianca Jones died in hospital in Thailand after consuming drinks suspected to have been tainted by methanol at a bar in Vang Vieng in Laos.

An American and two Danish tourists also died in the suspected mass poisoning, which left up to 14 people violently ill.

Counterfeits of well-known alcohol brands, and home-made spirits are a problem in Laos, with the governments of Australia and Britain warning citizens to be cautious when taking drinks there.

- Additional reporting RNZ