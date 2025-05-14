Kiwis warned of increased risk at US border

Image: RNZ

The Foreign Affairs Ministry has updated its travel advice for New Zealanders travelling to the United States in its first update since Donald Trump became president again.

The strengthened travel advisory comes as the ministry tells RNZ 17 Kiwis have sought assistance since November 2024 because they have experienced immigration difficulties in the US.

While travel advice to the US remains at level 2, meaning "exercise increased caution", the advisory now includes more cautionary wording about the potential for detention at the border.

It warns Kiwis could be detained, deported and banned from re-entering the US if they are judged to have breached entry conditions by border officials.

It also cautions travellers about laptops, mobile phones and other electronic devices potentially being subject to border security inspection.

In a statement to RNZ, the ministry says 17 New Zealand passport holders have sought assistance in the three months since November 2024.

MFAT said this was because they have experienced immigration difficulties in the US.

Trump's return to the White House has seen an already tough border control regime toughen up, resulting in a growing number of tourists and backpackers being detained and strip-searched at US airports, then deported, even when they have return tickets and visas.

Australia, Canada, the UK and several European countries have now updated their travel advisories for the US to reflect the added risk at the border.

Otago and Auckland Universities have already alerted academic staff to the issues they may face if travelling there.