Leaders come out firing in second debate

Labour leader Chris Hipkins (left) and National's Christopher Luxon were more combative in the second televised debate. Image: Three

Chris Hipkins and Christopher Luxon have both pledged to keep the number of police higher than the number of gang members.

They also promised to lift 80,000 more children out of poverty by 2028, though Hipkins said Luxon’s plan to peg benefit levels to inflation rather than wages would increase poverty.

They each promised to lower the age for bowel cancer screening from 60 to 50, the same as in Australia, and 45 for some people.

And they promise to pay all nurses the same.

The leaders of both National and Labour made the promises during the second leaders’ debate last night, moderated by Newshub’s Patrick Gower in front of an audience of 200 undecided voters.

The debate traversed a range of topics including the cost of living, law and order, the under-resourced health sector, falling education attainment, and how to breathe life into an economy with little wriggle room in coming years.

It followed a 1News Verian poll showing National and Act would need NZ First to form a government, the second poll this week to do so.

Both parties have already released most of their major policies, and with overseas voting starting and advanced voting beginning on Monday, the pressure was on Hipkins to shake things up and find some way to resonate with voters.

Hipkins came out firing, and the debate was immediately a much more fiery affair than the first one.

”You haven’t said one thing you’d do differently,” Hipkins said as Luxon went through the boot camps for young offenders that the previous National Government did, with 80-odd per cent going on to re-offend.

”What you’re doing doesn’t work. There’s no evidence that will work ... you’re repeating the same mistake over and over again,” Hipkins said.

Luxon, who said his boot camps would be better, retorted at one point: “It’s not going to make great TV if we’re talking over each other. Calm down ... You like to say things but that doesn’t make it so.”

At one point Luxon said Hipkins needed a hug because of all his negativity.

”You don’t like to be challenged. If you answered questions I wouldn’t need to challenge you,” Hipkins replied.

When the debate turned to gangs, Luxon said told Hipkins: “I appreciate you’re coming out and having a bit of a fight.

”He said the gang members are voting for Labour, to which Hipkins said “that’s nonsense.”

There are currently about 9000 gang members and 10,700 police, and both said they promised to have more police than gang members.

The parties have released policy to increase the number of police by 300 over the next four years.

Luxon said he would ban gang patches in public places, but wouldn’t say if expected police to go up to gang members and rip the patches off them.

Hipkins asked him how police would identify gang members if they were patch-less. On a scenario of a gang funeral, Luxon said he expected police to go after them, while Hipkins said that would be dangerous and they should go after them following the end of the funeral.

Luxon said he didn’t think a teenager taking MDMA at a festival was a criminal, before back-tracking and saying they were a criminal.

Hipkins said it was a health issue and though they were a criminal under the law, he was open to reviewing drug laws.

Luxon had a go at Hipkins over the increase in government spending, but Hipkins said hundreds of millions to superannuitants, health and education.

”You’re saying those things are wasteful spending. That’s not wasteful spending.”

They also clashed on health targets.

”Your targets meant people missed out on health care,” Hipkins said, reading a letter revealing people were taken off waitlists so targets weren’t missed.

”Our targets saved lives,” Luxon replied.

Neither of them said the country was racist, but Hipkins said Luxon wanted to work with people who are “race-baiting”.

He read out a statement from a NZ First candidate that both agreed was racist.

”Christopher, you’re willing to work with these people,” Hipkins said.

Luxon said it was last resort to work with NZ First to change the government if necessary, but he wanted a National-Act coalition.

“You worked for him for three years,” Luxon said, to which Hipkins said: “And I’d never do it again.”

Chris Hipkins and Chris Luxon are level pegging in the preferred Prime Minister stakes, a new poll shows. Photo: NZ Herald

New poll shows Nats need Peters

The latest poll shows National has slipped further to 36 per cent - down 1 - and would need NZ First to form a government.

The 1News Verian poll showed NZ First was on 6 per cent, Labour was on 26 (down 1), the Greens were up one to 13, Act was steady on 12 per cent and Te Pāti Māori was on 2 per cent (down 1).

National's leader Luxon told 1News today that he did not want people to think the general election on October 14 was a foregone conclusion.

He said it was clear the majority of the country wanted change, and they’d have to vote to achieve it.

Labour leader and Prime Minister Chris Hipkins told 1News he didn’t think Luxon had the political skills to get Act leader David Seymour and NZ First leader Winston Peters to agree on anything.

Peters said: “They need experience, they need accountability.”

Hipkins and Luxon were still at level pegging as preferred Prime Minister on 23 per cent.

In the last 1News Verian poll a week ago, National and Act would have been able to form a government with 61 seats.

National was on 37 per cent (down 2 points) and Act was at 12 per cent (up 2). NZ First had hit the 5 per cent mark.

Labour was on 27 (down 1), and the Green Party on 12 (up 2). Te Pāti Māori was on 3 per cent.

A Newshub Reid-Research poll earlier this week also had National and Act with 61 seats between them - and NZ First bumping over the 5 per cent threshold needed to get into Parliament.

That poll went to air hours after Luxon said he would pick up the phone to talk to Peters if he had to on election night - the first time he specifically ruled Peters in as a potential governing option.

Hipkins and Luxon spent this afternoon away from the hustings and brushing up on their numbers ahead of the Newshub leaders' televised debate.