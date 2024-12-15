Two dead after crashes in North Island

Two people are dead after separate crashes in the North Island.

The first crash, which occurred in Stratford in Taranaki, killed one person and injured seven others.

Emergency services were called to the two-vehicle crash on State Highway 3 near Pembroke around 11pm.

One person was found dead, and seven others were taken to hospital in a moderate to serious condition.

Meanwhile, a person has died after a motorcycle crash in Waikato early today.

The crash on Morrison Rd in Pukekawa was reported to emergency services around 5.35am.

There do not appear to have been any other vehicles involved in the crash.

Inquiries into both crashes are under way.

- RNZ