Thursday, 22 February 2024

At least one injured in serious crash near Mt Hutt

    Two vehicles collided at the intersection of Rakaia Gorge Rd (State Highway 77) and Leaches Rd about 1.30pm. Photo: Google
    Emergency services have been called to a serious crash at Windwhistle in Selwyn.

    Two vehicles collided at the intersection of Rakaia Gorge Rd (State Highway 77) and Leaches Rd about 1.30pm on Thursday.

    At least one person has been injured.

    The serious crash unit has been notified and diversions are being organised.

    NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi said SH77 is now closed near Coleridge Rd.

    "Please delay your journey or avoid the area."

