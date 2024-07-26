Govt puts 100 school building projects on hold

Photo: RNZ

The Education Ministry has put 100 building projects on hold as part of a move it says will save $2 billion.

The value for money review considered 352 projects at 305 schools with a combined estimated cost of $4.6b.

It decided 110 projects would go ahead with changes such as removing non-essential aspects of the build or using modular or off-the-shelf rather than bespoke designs.

No changes were made to 142 projects but some of those were only in the design and planning stage and would need further approval before they could proceed to construction or design.

Most of the projects considered by the review were driven by roll growth at schools (234) and 118 were related to the poor condition of existing buildings.

The ministry said the review of ministry-led building projects considered cost efficiencies and the need and timing of projects.

"The cost to build a classroom has increased significantly over the past few years. We need to bring costs down and make sure we're achieving good value across all projects in our programme," it said.

"With such high demand for new school property across the country, the more cost efficiencies we can achieve on individual projects, the more we can deliver across the country to the benefit of all ākonga/students."

It said some of the projects needed a "deep dive" while others needed a light touch review, depending on the stage they were at.

"Of the 352 projects, 252 will proceed with planning, design or construction activities as planned or with changes. Projects funded for planning and design will need to seek further funding approval to proceed to the next stage. For most projects this will mean being prioritised for investment through the Budget 25 process," the ministry said.

"One hundred projects will not proceed at this time. These projects will be reconsidered for investment as part of the Budget 25 process. One hundred and ten projects are proceeding with changes. Of them, 62 are growth projects and 48 condition projects. Changes made include removing non-essential scope and/or changing the delivery solution to a simpler, repeatable, or modular solution."

A list of the projects showed the deferred projects included a new secondary school in Drury, and new primary schools in New Lynn/Avondale, Cambridge, Omokoroa near Tauranga, Tamaoho in Auckland, and Te Kauwhata in Waikato.

Other projects that were deferred included roll growth building at Auckland schools Baverstock Oaks, Beach Haven, and Birkenhead, and at Ashburton College and Clyde School.

Redevelopment at Burnside High School in Christchurch, and at Central Hawke's Bay College and Gisborne Boys' High School would not proceed.