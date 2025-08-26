Little snow forces Canterbury ski field to close

Photo: Mt Cheeseman Ski Area

A lack of snow has forced a popular Canterbury ski field to abandon its plans to open this season.

The Mt Cheeseman ski club committee made "the hard decision" not to open for the 2025 season last week. The management team then informed the public of their decision yesterday.

"As you've no doubt seen via recent updates and the webcams, despite some recent weather systems, we still do not have enough snow to safely and effectively operate the mountain and whilst there is perhaps further hope of snow bearing systems on the horizon we still don't have any degree of certainty moving forward," the Mt Cheeseman management team said in a social media post.

"Unfortunately, we have had to make the hard decision to close our ski field operations for the 2025 winter.

"Due to limited snow, prudent financial management and staff certainty, we now need to preserve and look ahead to winter 2026 and also our 100th birthday in 2029.

"Our winter staff have done a fantastic job in taking all opportunities that mother nature has dealt us, but in fairness to them, after nearly two months, this is the best option for us now.

"Believe us that this decision has not come lightly!"

Mt Cheesman ski field is 115km inland from Christchurch. Photo: Google Maps

The mountain’s two lodges remain open for weddings, schools, birthdays and other events.

The club would reassess the situation if heavy snow arrives over coming weeks.

"If by some miracle the snow gods deliver in the next few weeks, we will review our options to open in some capacity if we are able to - what that might look like we are not sure yet."

The committee would meet today to discuss plans for season pass holders, which could involve roll-overs, refunds or donations.

The management team was also working through options for Grab One deals, pre-season lift passes and other special deals.

"Please bear with us as we traverse our way through this with limited labour resources. We anticipate we will be in touch with you in early September with more details.

"In regards to the primary and intermediate school races - we are working on running these races at another local ski area and should be in a position to announce the details on this in the next few days so stay tuned."

- Allied Media