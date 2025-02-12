Major shake-up of fishing quota system on way

Shane Jones makes the announcement on the Wellington waterfront. Photo: RNZ

The courts should deal with illegal fishing, not the "court of public opinion", Shane Jones says, as he announces proposed changes to the Quota Management System.

The Oceans and Fisheries Minister also acknowledged there is a "deeper philosophical debate" underneath the consultation document, now open for feedback on the MPI website, because of New Zealand's "unusual fishing management system" due to the property rights based quota system.

Jones made the announcement on the Wellington waterfront alongside a range of industry members, arguing the changes were the broadest and most significant since the quota system was introduced in 1986.

He acknowledged cameras on fishing vessels are now a feature of the industry, but made clear his position as a New Zealand First MP that footage should be "exempted from the Official Information Act" so it doesn't fall into the hands of people who "hope to do damage to this valuable industry".

"I do not agree it should be turned into some sort of ideological commodity, used to hammer out of context what the industry is doing when they are incredibly conscious of their social licence.

"However, that's the view of a New Zealand First member of parliament. It's not the view of Cabinet, but let's see what comes out of it."

Jones said the document reflected the fact "we all campaigned on different things" and doesn't commit Cabinet to one particular outcome.

He said it was fair to say Act leader David Seymour wanted to see deregulation, and also fair to say that National would be "very conscious that somehow I don't unwittingly fracture the social licence around fishing".

"I think I'm enhancing it, but I accept that my view is only one in a myriad of voices."

Jones also specified the rights that were "protected and safeguarded in the Fishery Settlement will be upheld".

"But after that settlement, the expectation of New Zealanders is that, irrespective of your background or your ethnicity, we're all in this together to ensure that the industry remains a sustainable enterprise, but at the same time, maintains jobs, income."

A Sealord fishing boat at sea. Photo: RNZ

Customary rights for iwi and hapū were safeguarded in the Sealord settlement in 1992. He acknowledged it was a "tricky area," and said: "We'll have to be very careful that we get the balance right."

"I don't want to worsen any of the Crown commitments in our Treaty settlements, but if a fishery is genuinely stressed for a period of time, my preference would be no one has access to that fishery."

He accepts through some settlements, others may have different expectations.

"I wouldn't know whether or not that would represent a hitherto unknown fracturing of a settlement at this stage."

The Quota Management System (QMS) controls the overall catches for most of the main fish stocks in New Zealand's waters, and ensures a total catch limit is set at a sustainable level.

Jones said the changes would "remove unnecessary regulations that impede productivity and the potential of the sector".

The proposals span three areas:

- Part 1: Proposals to improve responsiveness, efficiency and certainty of decision making

- Part 2: Greater protection for on-board camera footage and ensuring the on-board camera programme is workable

- Part 3: Implementing new rules for commercial fishers that set out when QMS fish must be landed and when they can return to sea

Part 1 changes would look to make clear why, when, or how the minister would address "sustainability and utilisation matters".

Jones acknowledged that some people say ministers shouldn't be involved in sustainability decisions "because we're politicians and we might be susceptible to blandishments and other sorts of depredations".

He said "as a politician, I just dismiss all that filigree."

Losing battle over cameras

Part 2 relates to possible changes to the rules relating to on-board cameras, and includes enhancing protections for footage to address privacy concerns, amending the scope of the on-board camera programme to exclude some vessels where it's not practical, and clarifying when those cameras don't need to be used.

The current rollout began in 2023 and cameras are now installed on approximately 158 commercial fishing vessels.

Jones acknowledged the dial was shifting when it comes to having cameras on boats.

"I kind of knew I was losing that bet when my own beloved company, Moana Pacific, won't agree with me."

Moana Pacific has covered nearly all its fleet with cameras, despite not being legislatively required to.

Chair of the company Mark Ngata said they had had cameras for nearly a decade because they wanted to know what was happening, which then allowed them to make "good sustainability decisions" and be part of forums within the sector.

Ngata acknowledged one concern was privacy for those working out on the boats.

Part 3 asks for feedback on best practice about when certain catch must be brought to shore, and when it can be returned to sea.

Sealord chief executive Doug Paulin said it was much better to be able to return incorrect catch to the sea. He said if it was brought to shore there were a whole lot of "unintended consequences" and returning it to the ecosystem was a "much better result for us all".

Industry body Seafood NZ also welcomed the proposed changes.

Chief executive Lisa Futschek said they were a "win for consumers, common sense and sustainability" and came at a great time for the sector".

"If you look at the document, sustainability is integrated right throughout it, so we can't have economic growth without ensuring that sustainability. So that's what the Fisheries Act is all about.

"So the Fisheries Act promotes and allows for utilisation of the resource, but it has to be ensuring that sustainability is maintained, and nothing about that changes through these proposals."

Submissions on the consultation document close at 5pm on March 28.