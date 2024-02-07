Major vegetation fire in Tasman District

File photo

Fire and Emergency is responding to a significant vegetation fire in the Lee Valley, in the Tasman District.

There are three separate areas of fire, spreading uphill into a pine plantation, Fire and Emergency says.

Five helicopters are supporting ground crews.

Emergency services were alerted to the fire just before 4pm.

Police are helping with evacuating people from nearby properties as well as swimmers from local swimming spots.

The road is closed at the intersection of Lee Valley Road and Wairoa Valley Road.

People in the area are being asked to avoid non-essential travel, particularly on Paton Road.

FENZ says traffic congestion is delaying some fire trucks from reaching the fire.

Road closures are in place.

Meanwhile, Hurunui's mayor Marie Black says firefighters across the Canterbury region are feeling the stress of being called out to one fire after another as the relentless hot weather continues.

A blaze near the Waipara River on Waitangi Day closed State Highway 1, while firefighters from 15 brigades worked to bring it under control.

Black says there does not appear to be any relief in the immediate forecast, with hot weather set to continue in coming months.

She says residents of North Canterbury are used to having a heightened awareness for fire at this time of year, but the repeat events are having an impact on the community.