Man accused of targeting women on buses with sex acts

Police say the victims are being provided support. Photo: RNZ / Samuel Rillstone

A man has been charged following a string of sexual indecency acts on buses around Wellington.

Police have been investigating reports of a man on the Metlink bus network targeting women travelling alone on the service.

The 27-year-old has been arrested and charged with multiple counts of indecency.

He is due to appear in Wellington District Court next week on Monday.

