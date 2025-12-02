Man charged after eating $33k Fabergé locket at jewellery store

The Fabergé locket was worth more than $33,500. Photo: SCREENSHOT

A man has been charged for allegedly swallowing a Fabergé locket worth more than $33,500 during a theft at a store in Auckland.

Police were called at 3.30pm last Friday to the store in the central city.

The 32-year-old man was accused of picking up a Fabergé James Bond Octopussy Egg pendant and swallowing it.

Court documents reveal the pendant was worth $33,585.

An online listing for the locket said it had been crafted from 18ct yellow gold and set with 60 white diamonds and 15 blue sapphires.

A golden octopus inside the locket was set with two black diamonds for eyes.

Officers from the Auckland City Beat team were on the scene minutes later, and arrested the man, police confirmed.

He had been charged with theft, and was remanded in custody when he appeared in Auckland District Court last week, he was expected to reappear next Monday.

Police told RNZ the pendant had not yet been recovered.