Man dies after falling from roof of car

It is believed a man has died in Napier after falling off a mattress on top of a station wagon.

His body was found on Nuffield Avenue on Friday.

The man had been on the roof of the black vehicle that travelled from the Marewa shops on Kennedy Road and along Nuffield Avenue to the intersections of Kettle Crescent and Nash Street, where he fell onto the road.

The police would like anyone who saw the vehicle, with or without the man travelling on a mattress on top of it, to come forward.