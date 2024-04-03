Man killed in Chch workplace incident remembered

A man killed in a workplace accident in Christchurch last week has been described as a "tremendous blessing to everyone who knew him".

Samuel Scott, 25, died after an incident involving a vehicle on Happy Home Rd, Westmorland, about 2.40pm on Thursday.

The Rolleston Baptist Church confirmed in a Facebook post Scott was killed in a "work accident".

"Samuel was a godly man. He has grown in Christ in profoundly significant ways even in the last two years which are hard to even summarise. He was a tremendous blessing to everyone who knew him," the post read.

"He and his family have been core members of our congregation since the very beginning of the church nearly 10 years ago!

"The Lord has taken our dear brother and precious friend home to be with His Saviour.

"Jonathan, Larissa, and Rebecca are utterly devastated. Our entire church family has been thrown into the depths of woe.

"We continued as planned with our Good Friday Service . . . The Scotts were with us. Our Lord brought ~150 people to our service.

"This is a painful Providence."

Police said on Thursday Scott "sadly ... died at the scene".

The police serious crash unit was investigating the circumstances of the incident and WorkSafe had been notified.