Police have released the name of the man killed in a single-vehicle crash on Christchurch's southern motorway four days before Christmas.

He was Gerald David Parke (70), of Hornby.

The single-vehicle crash happened between the Curletts Rd on-ramp and the Aidanfield Dr overbridge shortly before 9pm on 21 December.

Mr Parke was the sole occupant of the vehicle, and died at the scene.