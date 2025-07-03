Minister briefed on death of baby found in bin

A police investigator inspects a set of bins at the scene in Renall St Auckland. Photo: RNZ

By Sam Sherwood of RNZ

The Minister for Mental Health has been briefed on the death of a baby found in a wheelie bin in Auckland.

A 32-year-old woman has been charged with interfering with human remains between June 24 and 30.

Police have been investigating since officers located the body of a newborn baby in a wheelie bin outside an address on Renall St, Freemans Bay on Tuesday night.

A spokesperson for Mental Health Minister Matt Doocey confirmed to RNZ his office had been made aware of the case under the "no surprises policy".

"The Minister acknowledges this tragedy, and his thoughts are with all involved," the spokesperson said.

Doocey was unable to comment further at this time.

Health New Zealand (HNZ) acting northern region deputy chief executive Mike Shepherd said in a statement HNZ would not be commenting on the specifics of the case for privacy reasons.

"We acknowledge this very sad situation and offer our sympathies to the whānau and community," he said.

"We can say that HNZ routinely reviews the care it provides when any serious event occurs."

An Oranga Tamariki spokesperson said as the matter was before the courts and subject to an active police investigation, they were unable to comment.

A spokesperson for the Minister for Children Karen Chhour said it would be inappropriate to comment at this time.

On Thursday, Detective Inspector Scott Beard said a post-mortem examination was carried out on the baby on Wednesday, the results of which are still pending.

Police were still investigating at the property on Renall St.

"Our enquiries remain ongoing and it will take some time for a thorough investigation to be completed," Beard said.

"We are continuing to ask for those in the community that might have information or CCTV footage that could assist us to get in touch."

The woman is due to appear on July 31 and enter a plea. Until then, she has been voluntarily remanded in custody and given interim name suppression.

Beard earlier said the case was a "tragedy for everyone concerned".

"There is a person's wellbeing to consider here alongside the investigation, so we will ensure the woman gets the support she needs."

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation, is asked to make a report via 105, using the file number 250630/9878 and quote 'Operation Yarrow'.

Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously to Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111 or crimestoppers-nz.org