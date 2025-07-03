Baby suffers multiple fractures in Hutt Valley

By Sam Sherwood of RNZ

Police are appealing for information relating to a three-month-old baby girl who suffered multiple fractures to her body.

Detective Senior Sergeant Steve Wescott said on Thursday police were notified on June 14 that the baby was brought to hospital by her family in Hutt Valley.

"The baby girl had a broken arm, which appeared an unusual injury for such a young baby.

"Further examination has taken place at the hospital, which has identified multiple further fractures throughout the baby's upper and lower body. Police are investigating the circumstances of how these fractures and injuries have occurred - we do not believe the injuries could have been sustained accidentally."

"There will be people who know how the baby girl sustained such serious injuries and we are urging them - or anyone else with information - to do the right thing and come forward."

Anyone with information was asked to contact police.