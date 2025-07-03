More wet weather forecast for flood-hit Tasman

A wet scene from Nelson a short time ago. Photo: RNZ / Tess Brunton

More wild weather is forecast for the Nelson-Tasman region in areas hit by serious flooding last week.

Civil Defence has warned people whose properties flooded last week to prepare for potentially being inundated again.

By Wednesday night, six homes in the Brooklyn area, bordering the Motueka River, had been evacuated with some staying with friends and family and accommodation provided to others.

Plans were under way for a worst-case scenario, with orange heavy rain warnings in place from early Thursday morning.

People affected by flooding last week were told they should make plans to stay elsewhere, as officials considered whether to order evacuations.

Nelson Tasman controller Alec Louverdis said rivers were still running high in the already sodden region and heavy rain could present problems.

"If you have been affected, the only advice I can give you is that it's likely you will be hit the same," he said.

The region is bracing for more heavy rain starting in the early hours of Thursday, with two MetService heavy rain warnings in place.

There is an orange rain warning for the Tasman District north-west of Motueka beginning at 3am on Thursday, which forecasts 120mm to 150mm of rain, but heavier falls of up to 200mm were possible in localised areas.

The warning for the rest of the Nelson-Tasman District south-east of Motueka, and Marlborough north of the Wairau River, expected 80 to 110mm of rain about the Sounds and ranges, and 50 to 80mm elsewhere between 6am and 9pm Thursday.

Civil Defence will be keeping a close on eye on hotspots such as the Motupiko and Brooklands rivers, and townships including Tapawera and Riwaka, but everywhere that flooded last week was potentially at risk.