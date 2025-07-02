Some pensioners pinching pennies to pay for power

Stats New Zealand figures show electricity costs have gone up almost 9 percent since June last year. Stock photo: Getty

Some pensioners are resorting to extreme power rationing to keep up with rising costs, turning off hot water cylinders for days at a time and heading to bed as soon as it is dark to save on electricity.

Stats New Zealand figures show electricity costs have gone up almost 9 percent since June last year. Petrol has gone up 15.5 percent over the same period.

Pensioner Sally told Checkpoint she managed her power down to the last cent - especially since her low-user fixed rate charge rose from 30c a day to $1.80.

"The low user charge applies to people who use 8000 units a year or less, and last year, I used to use 4000 or thereabouts. Last year I used to, well, till March this year, 2700 units.

"But there's no difference in the daily charge because like everybody, you still got to be connected."

She said the Powerswitch website got her to change from Genesis to Frank Energy, saving $360 a year.

"But now Frank Energy is quitting, and I'm going to be paying $360 more than what I just had for the last 12 months.

"So it's really hard, but it's the one thing apart from food that I feel I can control, and I do that by turning off the water… I have a shower then and it stays off for three nights."

Her bill last year was usually around $85 a month, but her most recent was $131.

Age Concern Canterbury chief executive Greta Bond said an enormous cold snap in Christchurch meant some older residents would be staying in bed until midday to stay warm.

She said the government's winter energy payment of up to $700 over five months was not enough to keep up with rising prices, and stories like Sally's were common.

"We're seeing so many older people living in poverty, especially people who are on that solo superannuation, and they're really struggling to get by and doing so by severely rationing their electricity use," Bond told Checkpoint.

"I was so impressed with Sally and all the strategies that she had to make her power work for her, but the fact is she's still paying quite a significant percentage more than she was last year."

Some people were even eating tinned food cold because of electricity costs. Others were paying 80 percent of their superannuation on rent "and there's really not almost anything left in the remaining 20 percent to warm your home or even eat", let alone go to the doctor or - in some cases - even leave the house.

"I think it's a really appalling indictment of our society when you have people who are older who are having these challenges to their dignity and wellbeing based on a few dollars."

Bond urged people in this situation to reach out.

"There are organisations who want to help, and I think people getting trapped in their own home by their own poverty and their electricity poverty is not a way to live."