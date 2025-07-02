More arrests over violent 'Levin invasion' boyracer meet

Police vehicles were damaged and two officers received minor injuries at the Levin gathering. Photo: Supplied/ Video screen grab - The Traffic Fox

Twelve people have been arrested and charged in the wake of a King's Birthday weekend anti-social road user gathering in Levin.

Police officers and members of the public were injured, fireworks were lit, and police vehicles were damaged during the May 30 gathering.

A crowd of 1000 people watched or participated in skids, burnouts, and other driving offences.

Police said they had worked tirelessly to gather evidence from the night - reviewing footage filmed by officers on the ground and from the Police Eagle helicopter, taking witness statements, and going over information provided by the public, CCTV footage, and videos posted on social media.

Inspector Ross Grantham, Manawatū Area Commander, said the level of violence and reckless behaviour shown at the gathering was dangerous and stupid.

"The crowd became aggressive and riotous, with fireworks, physical aggression, and a vehicle all being used against officers," he said.

"Multiple police vehicles were damaged, and two police officers received minor injuries from the fireworks."

Five members of the public were also injured, including a woman who was knocked unconscious and left on the ground while people filmed her.

The crowd refused to move for an ambulance, and police had to deploy tactical options in order for emergency services to reach her.

As the event unfolded, 10 people were arrested for disorderly behaviour and driving-related charges, and are currently before the courts.

"It is sheer luck that there were not more serious injuries, or even death, that night," Grantham said.

Police have now arrested and charged 12 people, in addition to the 10 people arrested on the night.

"These 22 total arrests are an amazing result for our community and we expect there will be further arrests and charges in the future," Grantham said.

The range of charges included possession of offensive weapon, arson, failing to stop to ascertain injury, failing to stop for police, sustained loss of traction, driving in a dangerous manner, driving while disqualified, unlawful assembly, unlawfully in an enclosed yard, and excess breath alcohol level.

Seven men aged 18-29, and two women aged 18 and 51 are due to appear in Levin District Court on Wednesday 2, Wednesday 9, and Wednesday 16 July.

Three youths are due to appear in Levin Youth Court at a later date.

Police Commissioner Richard Chambers said anyone participating in this type of despicable behaviour should expect to hear police knocking on their front doors.

"The kind of behaviour we saw that night is completely unacceptable, and it puts participants, bystanders, and my colleagues in danger," he said.

"Thankfully two officers only received minor injuries, however the situation could have been a lot worse."