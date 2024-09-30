Man killed in crash on Christchurch's Port Hills named

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Police have released the name of the man who died after a crash on Christchurch’s Port Hills early last week.
Christchurch resident Boston James Whana Whana Emery, 22, died following the single-vehicle crash on Summit Rd about 1.25am last Tuesday.
Another person was badly injured.
"Police extend their condolences to his whānau and friends," police said in a statement.
A police investigation is ongoing.