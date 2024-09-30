Monday, 30 September 2024

Man killed in crash on Christchurch's Port Hills named

    Police have released the name of the man who died after a crash on Christchurch’s Port Hills early last week.

    Christchurch resident Boston James Whana Whana Emery, 22, died following the single-vehicle crash on Summit Rd about 1.25am last Tuesday.

    Another person was badly injured.

    "Police extend their condolences to his whānau and friends," police said in a statement.

    A police investigation is ongoing.

     

     

     

     