Man killed in crash on Christchurch's Port Hills named

Police have released the name of the man who died after a crash on Christchurch’s Port Hills early last week.

Christchurch resident Boston James Whana Whana Emery, 22, died following the single-vehicle crash on Summit Rd about 1.25am last Tuesday.

Another person was badly injured.

"Police extend their condolences to his whānau and friends," police said in a statement.

A police investigation is ongoing.