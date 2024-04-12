Man pleads not guilty in fatal dog mauling case

Abel Wira at his first court appearance for the case in Kaitāia in December 2023. Photo: NZME

A man charged with manslaughter after his landlord died from allegedly being mauled by his pack of dogs has pleaded not guilty.

Abel Wira, 59, was originally charged with being the owner of a dog that caused injury to a person but his charge was upgraded to manslaughter on March 5.

Wira was boarding at Thomson’s home on Puketawa Rd and was listed as the owner of six dogs and 17 puppies that allegedly attacked Thomson who died at the scene in August 2022.

The maximum penalty for manslaughter is a life sentence, whereas the maximum penalty for the owner of a dog causing injury is limited to three years imprisonment along with a $2000 fine.

Wira’s case was called for the first time in the High Court at Whangārei on Friday before Justice Timothy Brewer.

Wira is being represented by Arthur Fairley who entered the not guilty plea for his client.

Justice Brewer set a trial date for May 18, 2026, but commented he would attempt to find a date sooner.

The length of the trial is still to be determined and will be finalised at his next hearing on June 14 for case review hearing.

Wira was remanded in custody through to his trial date and will not appear at the case review hearing.

- Shannon Pitman, Open Justice reporter