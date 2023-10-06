Man shot at adult entertainment club in Auckland

Police have confirmed someone was shot at a club on Vincent St in Auckland. Photo: RNZ

A person has been rushed to hospital after being shot at the One33 Vincent adult entertainment club in Auckland’s CBD overnight.

Armed police arrived at the scene on Vincent St about 2am, followed by a St John ambulance.

The entrance of One33 remains cordoned off and police are still at the scene.

In a statement, Detective Inspector Chris Barry said emergency services responded to reports of a man with a gunshot wound at a Vincent St address about 2am.

He was in a serious condition in hospital, he said.

No one has been arrested.

A passing resident told NZME the level of crime in the area was “out of control”.

The man said that ever since the introduction of emergency housing the city had been “flooded with crime”.

“It’s every day, day after day - shooting, stabbings, murders,” he said.

“It doesn’t surprise me any more - when I hear stuff.”

Barry said police would like to hear from anyone who could help with their inquiries.

"While the investigation is still in the early stages, we believe this is an isolated incident and there is no wider risk to the public."

- NZ Herald/RNZ