Man thought overboard from Wellington ferry

Cloudy conditions over Wellington Harbour on Friday morning. Photo: RNZ

A search is under way for a man who is believed to have fallen overboard from a ferry in Wellington Harbour this morning.

The missing person is a Pākehā man in his 40s, police say.

They are urgently seeking information to help identifying him.

Deputy harbourmaster Patrick Atwood said he was told that the sole passenger on the first East by West ferry crossing from Queens Wharf to Days Bay this morning was no longer on board when the vessel reached the dock.

He told Morning Report the odds were not in favour of the missing person.

The East by West ferry website shows the first ferry departs Wellington city at 6am.

East by West ferries from the city to Days Bay have been cancelled owing to the search.

Atwood told Stuff about 12 boats and a helicopter were searching for the person.

Wellington woman Rebecca Sim, who was trying to catch the ferry, said it was about to dock before its warning lights suddenly came on and it sped away.

She and others waiting for the ferry saw it doing circles out on the harbour. Sim caught a bus to work instead.

East by West Ferry says the search is from the middle of the harbour to Days Bay and is wide-ranging.

The ferry company said it needed to complete the search before determining what had happened.