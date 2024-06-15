Person dies after e-scooter collides with pole

A person has died after their e-scooter collided with a pole in Christchurch, police have confirmed.

Emergency services were called to the crash at the intersection of Brougham St and Waltham Rd, in the suburb of Sydenham, about 11pm yesterday.

In a statement this morning, police said the person fell off the scooter after colliding with a pole and died at the scene.

The Serious Crash Unit has been advised.

The road was blocked for a time.