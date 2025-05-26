McSkimming: 'No evidence of improper process' over firearms

Jevon McSkimming. Photo: RNZ

Police have found "no evidence" former Deputy Police Commissioner Jevon McSkimming acted inappropriately in relation to the vetting process for firearms licences.

Last week RNZ asked police for comment on allegations that McSkimming had interfered with the process.

McSkimming strongly denied the allegation and released a statement through his lawyer.

"As the overall operational lead on firearms, at one time Mr McSkimming raised issues about how the vetting process was being applied. He took those concerns to the Executive Leadership Team and, following discussion at the ELT, the process was subsequently modified."

Deputy Commissioner Tania Kura said today that police had looked into the allegation and "found no evidence of improper process relating to individual firearms licenses".

"In August 2024, Mr McSkimming instructed the Firearms Safety Authority to make a change in the vetting process. Mr McSkimming had the appropriate delegation to instruct that change, both as executive lead for the work of the Firearms Safety Authority and as the statutory Deputy Commissioner of Police."

The matters were not related to the criminal investigation into McSkimming, Kura said.

"That change directed there be no further use of Police Infringement Bureau information when considering the suspension, refusal and revocation (including section 62) of firearms licenses and endorsements. It related to information on driving-related infringement notices.

"Driving-related convictions, charges and formal police warnings can still be considered when relevant and appropriate."

McSkimming resigned as New Zealand's second most powerful police officer earlier this month amid a four-month investigation by the Independent Police Conduct Authority and police.

His resignation came after Police Minister Mark Mitchell said he was recently informed of allegations of a "very serious nature", separate to the investigation that led to him being suspended.