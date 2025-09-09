Work starts on hospital extension in Christchurch

The Kilmore St site was blessed on Monday. Photo: Supplied

Work has started on a new hospital extension in central Christchurch.

Forté Health, in collaboration with property partners NHL and Mainland Capital, broke ground on its major Kilmore St hospital expansion on Monday.

The new 6000sq m facility will triple Forté Hospital's bed capacity and nearly double theatre space when it opens in mid-2027.

Its four operating theatres, 39 beds and special care unit will allow it to perform more complex operations, such as joint replacements, bariatric and cancer surgery.

The site was blessed yesterday at a ceremony involving mana whenua, Forté staff and stakeholders.

Forté Health chief executive Michael Woodhouse said the new facility was being built in response to increasing demand from surgeons and patients.

“Demand for the services Forté can offer is increasing, and this trend is likely to continue as our population ages,” Woodhouse said.

“The expansion will further enhance Canterbury’s position as a significant hub for private healthcare services, with the enhanced facility expected to attract patients from across the South Island."

An artist's impression of the new Forté Health facility. Image: Supplied

Woodhouse said the project was a boost for Canterbury’s construction sector. The completed facility will create more nursing jobs and include a graduate nursing programme.

“A tremendous amount of work has gone into getting to the start of a project that will see the expanded facility commissioned in mid-2027 with the overall project completed by the end of 2027,” he said.

The foundation works were contracted separately, with the process of selecting the main contractor well under way.

The tender will close in early October, after which construction work is set to start at the site in mid-November.

It comes after Forté opened its fifth operating theatre in January, which has allowed it to perform an additional 1800 surgeries a year.