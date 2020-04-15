Media companies bid for help after Covid-19 hit

The bosses of media companies are today revealing to Government the impact of coronavirus on their businesses.

MediaWorks earlier this month asked its staff to take a 15 percent pay cut, while Radio Sport and all Bauer's New Zealand magazine titles - including The Listener and North and South - have closed.

Bauer's closure also meant the loss of more than 200 jobs - though Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern pointed at that Bauer had refused to take the Government's wage subsidy.

Yesterday NZME, which owns the Herald and Newstalk ZB, announced it was making 200 positions redundant and asking higher-paid staff to take a 15 percent pay cut for 12 weeks.

The heads of Stuff, NZME, TVNZ, MediaWorks, RNZ, Newsroom, The Spinoff and Businessdesk are on the agenda to appear before the Epidemic Response Committee, which is chaired by National Party leader Simon Bridges.

The committee will also hear from academic and former New Zealand Herald editor Gavin Ellis, as well as Broadcasting, Communications and Digital Media Minister Kris Faafoi.

Ardern said yesterday that the Covid crisis showed the need for "robust" journalism in a media landscape that was dealing with plummeting advertising revenue.

"Whilst covid may not be entirely responsible for some of what we're seeing in some places, it's exacerbated existing issues," she said.

"We are looking at bringing in a response to that very shortly."

She said the first stage would be "triaging", but a longer-term solution was also being worked on that would look beyond the current pandemic.

"We have been in regular contact with the large media outlets around what we're working on, and they've given us a sense of their status."

The digital age has seen a move from traditional to digital advertising, but that has put media companies under greater financials train as Google and Facebook have gobbled up almost all of the global revenue from digital advertising.

NZME had previously been seeking Government support to buy Stuff, with previous attempts being shot down by the Commerce Commission.

There was speculation last year about MediaWorks selling Three if a buyer could be found, but yesterday it announced a new show featuring former star host Paul Henry, although he said he was being paid a fraction of his normal pay.