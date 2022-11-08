Men killed in Far North crashes named

Police have released the names of two men who died in separate recent crashes in the Far North, at Kerikeri and Mitimiti.

Aaron Donaldson (50), of Waipapa, died in a two-vehicle crash on State Highway 10/Springbank Rd last Thursday.

Another person was seriously injured in the crash and the road was blocked to traffic for several hours.

A second man, Allan Campbell (56), of Mitimiti, died in a single-vehicle crash on the remote West Coast Rd on Friday morning.

Police said they extended their sympathies to the victims' friends and family, and said inquiries into both accidents were ongoing.