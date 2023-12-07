Minister reveals expectations for police boss

Police Minister Mark Mitchell (left) and Commissioner Andrew Coster. Photo: NZME

As the new coalition government makes its expectations for police clear, the performance of Commissioner Andrew Coster has come into question - with its union describing him just as “the man that’s there”.

Last night, Police Minister Mark Mitchell publicly released a letter of expectations he had agreed to with the police boss.

It sets out National’s key policies, including those in its first 100 days plan: gang patch bans and law changes giving more search powers and to stop gang members associating with each other.

It also includes Mitchell’s wish for police to use the powers that they are given to target youth crime and focus on “core policing” in communities.

Today, Mitchell told Newstalk ZB’s Mike Hosking that, despite past criticism, he had full confidence in Coster.

In their meeting, “he expressly understood clearly what our expectations are and what we want to do… and he’s fully aligned and on board with that," Mitchell said.

Coster had been serving under a Labour government that had taken a “wrecking ball” to public safety, he said.

”He’s serving now under a National government that takes public safety seriously.”

Mitchell defended Coster against Hosking’s suggestion that he was “soft”, saying his long police career included leadership roles including Commander of the Armed Offenders Squad in South Auckland.

”I respect that service.”

The letter said Coster must report to Mitchell on progress on the expectations, as well as brief him on issues of significance and high public interest - a standard procedure.

In return, Mitchell promised to provide the tools and resources needed.

Police Association president Chris Cahill. Photo: NZ Herald

Union boss coy on Coster's suitability

But Police Association president Chris Cahill did not give such a favourable endorsement when asked by Hosking today whether Coster was still “the man for the job”.

Cahill responded with: “Well, he’s the man that’s there and we’ve got to move on.”

Regarding the letter and expectations from the new minister, Cahill said he expected mostly positive reactions from ground-level staff.

“I think most frontline cops will be on board with the reset in focus. I think they’ll be very enthusiastic, it’s pretty clear now what they want is to get out there and put some pressure on criminals and put some pressure on crime.”

The letter showed police were being asked to work less in the prevention area and more in direct response, he said.

“I think you can’t say that Andrew Coster didn’t have ideas around the prevention space and long-term changes.

“What he’s been told now is that he’s got to focus on the here and now, so I think it’s pretty clear in that letter of expectation that that’s what he’s got to focus on.”

The ideas in the letter were good in theory, but police need more resources to achieve the goals set out, he believed.

“The challenge, of course, is who is going to do all of this if we’re losing cops to Australia.”

Hosking pointed out that the coalition deal (between National, Act and New Zealand First parties to form a government) promised 500 more officers, but Cahill said he wasn’t sure what this would look like in reality.

“We’d like to see that word extra, rather than just new. We already get 450 new [officers] a year, so that needs to be clarified.”

Police need government organisations to do their job in the crime prevention area so police can focus on responding to crime, he said.

“I want to see the letter of expectations going to the CEO of Health [NZ], the CEO of Oranga Tamariki - they’ve got to step in and do their job, because it can’t just be police.”