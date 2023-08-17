Missing 12yo girl makes contact with family

Twelve-year-old Auckland girl Maria Mino was last seen at her home on Maugham Drive in Bucklands Beach on Friday, August 11. Photo: Supplied

A young girl, who was last seen with an older male almost a week ago, has made contact with her family.

Twelve-year-old Auckland girl Maria Mino was last seen at her home on Maugham Drive in Bucklands Beach on Friday, August 11.

"Police believe Maria is most likely with her older boyfriend in the West Auckland or Auckland CBD area," police said.

Police said this afternoon that Maria had contacted her family.

"While we do not have immediate concerns for her safety, we are still concerned that she is in the company of persons much older than herself.

"We would still like to speak with her."

Anyone with information on Maria’s whereabouts should contact police on 105, quoting file number: 280812/5064.

Information can also be provided via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.