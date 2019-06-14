More fog problems for passengers

Thick fog has led to cancellations and delays of regional flights at Auckland Airport again this morning.

By 8.30am, Air New Zealand said 32 regional flights have been cancelled and 21 had been delayed.

Some Wellington, Dunedin, Christchurch and Queenstown flights have also been affected. International flights are still running to schedule.

At Dunedin Airport, a flight due to depart for Brisbane was delayed by more than two hours and a number of domestic flights to and from the airport were delayed by up to 95 minutes.

Passengers should check with their airlines for more information.

ij3ahm7rjrgv5nrnocnlrpvj44.jpg Early morning fog Auckland CBD waterfront. Photo: NZ Herald

Heavy fog yesterday saw flights out of Auckland Airport cancelled and delayed and contributed to huge congestion problems on Auckland's motorways after crashes held up commuters heading in and out of the city.

MetService forecaster Philippa Murdoch said the fog was expected to last until late morning today.

It would give way to a few fine spells this afternoon, though there would be some showers later in the afternoon and in the evening. Showers will continue throughout the weekend in Auckland.

A low crossing the North Island would bring rain to eastern parts of the island, from Gisborne to Wairarapa.

There could also be some light showers in Northland later today, which will move down the country as far as Taihape later in the day.

A front is crossing the bottom of the South Island, bringing rain to Fiordland and later Otago and Southland.

There will also be some drizzle down the coast from Marlborough to Banks Peninsula.