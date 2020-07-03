Mt Aspiring included in Govt redevelopment project

Education Minister Chris Hipkins. Photo: NZME

A $33.5million redevelopment of Wanaka's Mt Aspiring College is part of a Government ''school rebuild'' programme announced by the Government today.

The programme also includes a $21million rebuild of the Twizel Area School.

The programme was announced by Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Education Minister Chris Hipkins.

Auckland's Northcote College and Taranaki's Spotswood College were the two other schools included in the announcement.

A total of $126million will be put towards the project.

The details released a short time ago were:

- Extending an existing redevelopment project at Wanaka’s Mt Aspiring College to replace poor condition relocatable classrooms, and better configure the site to accommodate future growth - $33.5 million (plus $13 million announced by this government in 2017). Construction is expected to start in early 2021.

- A rebuild of Twizel Area School, replacing existing relocatable classrooms that are up to 49 years old and in poor condition - $21 million. Design work to start early 2021.

The programme was described in the announcement as the ''most ambitious school redevelopment programme by a New Zealand Government'' and would upgrade around 180 schools over the next 10 years.

''The first wave includes around 40 schools and has a budget of up to $1.3 billion,'' Ms Ardern said.

Mr Hipkins said the four projects and the $32 million for Taita College, announced recently, will be a major boost to regional economies.

''Critically, this funding and our approach to look 10 years ahead sends a strong signal to the construction sector that we’ve got a full book of work lined up, and we’ll need a skilled workforce to do it.

''In August, we’ll make information available for the remaining schools in the programme, which is funded from a mix of depreciation funding and future roll growth.''