'My life may be short but I've squeezed every bit out of it'

Dominique McShain. Photo: Facebook

A brave Christchurch woman who documented her battle with incurable cancer on social media over the past year has died aged just 21.

Dominique McShain died on Wednesday after she was diagnosed with incurable colorectal cancer last year, People reported.

Following her diagnosis, McShain launched her TikTok account in May, gaining many followers around the world and attracting international media attention.

McShain used TikTok and Instagram to detail her treatment and life highlights, such as her July wedding to childhood sweetheart Sean Suson and their Thailand honeymoon.

On April 6, after she was given only a few days to live, McShain posted what she thought would be her final Instagram contribution.

"My life may be short, but I genuinely think I’ve squeezed every bit out of it,” she wrote.

"I won the lottery with a family that loves me unconditionally, friends who would 10000% donate a liver to me or do anything they could (and probably argue over who gets to do it), and the sweetest husband, Sean, who’s been my rock through everything - before and after my diagnosis.

"I’ve checked off all the classic teenage milestones - first kiss, dramatic breakups, friendship fallouts, and sneaking out to parties (Mum, Dad… let’s just pretend you never read that).

One of Dominique McShain's last Instagram posts. Image: Instagram

"I’ve fallen in love, had unforgettable nights with my girlies, and even moved to a new city to follow my passions.

"Then came the big adult moments - getting married (which was the most special day ever to us). Getting our first dog as a couple.

"Travelling with my husband, and, of course, the impulsive trip to Japan with my friends that somehow turned us into an inseparable trio.

"Heaven will be a place of peace, where my body is no longer broken or full of cancer.

"And I’ll be reunited with loved ones, people I’ve known and those I haven’t yet had the chance to meet.

"Most of all, I’ll be in the presence of Jesus. The thought of being free, at rest, and healthy again brings me so much comfort.

"Though it will hurt to leave you all behind, please know that I will finally be out of pain, and I will be at peace.

"Please never forget I will always love you all so much and I will be forever grateful for the role each of you have played in my life."

McShain posted her last TikTok video on April 11: "Sorry for lack of update, I’m alive but VERY YELLOW and veiny and swollen on my stomach which has caused me to gain 7kg which is ALOT for my proportions."

In an interview with Chris Lynch Media in September last year, McShain spoke openly about her cancer diagnosis.

"I remember it very well. I think it always replays over and over in my mind. It was really interesting," she told Chris Lynch Media.

"There were a few days between the time where I found out I had cancer and then that it was terminal. I was going to be sent home from the hospital. Then that afternoon, the doctor came in with my mum, and they broke the news.

"That was quite shocking - but the worst was definitely when I got told it was terminal."

McShain, who always dreamed of becoming a mother, discussed the moment she found out she would not be able to freeze her eggs.

"When I was getting diagnosed with terminal cancer, and I learned that I'm never gonna be able to have kids, which is like such a normal thing that people get to do," she told People.

"I felt like that was taken away from me. The privilege of getting to grow old was taken from me, like so many life experiences. But one thing I could do which was normal in life was get engaged and get married."

A service to celebrate McShain's life will be held in Upper Riccarton on Saturday afternoon.

Image: Facebook

-APL