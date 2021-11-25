Neighbour saves woman from house fire

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
“I got inside with the hose and she followed me back in so I grabbed her and walked her out.
“It was a bit hairy there for a minute. If she’s stayed in there any longer she’d have been over come by the smoke.”
Harrison had been working in his backyard across the street when he noticed smoke billowing.
“I thought it was a drum fire then I came out the front and realised it was a bit more serious and I ran across the road. The lady was by the back door and asked me to go in.”
Her son-in-law praised Harrison’s actions as fire investigators scoured the charred kitchen.
“I owe him a beer, we do have some good neighbours here,” said Johnny Brewer.
“As far as we know the neighbours were putting up their Christmas tree and they noticed smoke coming from the front of the house.”
“I just needed some oxygen to clear my lungs out.”
Haines has lived with her daughter Cheryl and Brewer for about six months as she battles terminal cancer and emphysema.
Brewer, who has lived in the house for seven years, was philosophical.
Meanwhile yesterday, emergency services were called to another fire in a garage on Appleby Cres, Burnside, at 2.40pm.
The fire was being treated as suspicious.
- Chris Barclay