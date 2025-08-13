Netanyahu has 'lost the plot': Luxon

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon. Photo: RNZ

The Prime Minister says the war in Gaza is "utterly appalling" and Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has "lost the plot".

Christopher Luxon's comments came on a tense day in Parliament, where Greens co-leader Chlöe Swarbrick was 'named' for refusing to leave the House following a heated debate on the government's plan to consider recognising Palestinian statehood.

Speaking to media, Luxon said Netanyahu had "gone too far".

"I think he has lost the plot and I think that what we're seeing overnight - the attack on Gaza City - is utterly, utterly unacceptable" he said.

Luxon said Israel had consistently ignored pleas from the international community for humanitarian aid to be delivered "unfettered", and the situation was driving more human catastrophe across Gaza.

"We are a small country a long way away, with very limited trade with Israel. We have very little connection with the country, but we have stood up for values, and we keep articulating them very consistently, and what you have seen is Israel not listening to the global community at all.

"We have said a forcible displacement of people and an annexation of Gaza would be a breach of international law. We have called these things out consistently time and time again.

"You've seen New Zealand join many of our friends and partners around the world to make these statements, and he's just not listening," the prime minister said.

The government is considering whether it will join other countries like France, Canada and Australia in recognising Palestinian statehood at a UN Leaders Meeting next month.

Luxon said recent attacks could "extinguish a pathway" to a two-state solution.

"I'm telling you what my personal view is, as a human being, looking at the situation, that's how I feel about." he said.

Labour leader Chris Hipkins has called the war an "unfolding genocide", echoing the comments made by former prime minister Helen Clark, who visited the Rafah border crossing between Egypt and the Palestinian territory this week.

"She's used the words 'unfolding genocide', and yes, I do agree with that. That's a good description of the situation at the moment."

Hipkins said calling it an "unfolding genocide" meant that we were not "appointing ourselves judge and jury" because there was still a case to be heard before the International Court of Justice.

"Recognising that there is an unfolding genocide in Gaza is an important part of the world community standing up and saying, we're not going to tolerate it.

"We should recognise that there is now a growing acknowledgement around the world that there is an unfolding genocide in Gaza, and I think we should call that for what it is, and the world community needs to react to that to prevent it from happening," Hipkins said.