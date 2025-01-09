New requirement for Kiwis visiting the UK

File photo

New Zealanders travelling to or through the UK will need an Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA) to enter the country from this week on.

They cost £10 - just over $NZ22 - to apply for and are valid for two years, allowing multiple journeys for stays of up to six months at a time, and are required by all travellers except British and Irish citizens.

The British High Commission said in a statement it would take only a few minutes to apply through the app.

Deputy British High Commissioner John Pearson said it would enable a smooth experience for the millions of people who pass through the border every year, including New Zealanders.

"This change is on the back of a worldwide expansion of the Electronic Travel Authorisations which demonstrate the UK's commitment to enhancing security through new technology and creating a modern immigration system."

Corporate Traveller New Zealand general manager Angie Forsyth said despite the quick turnaround time pointed out by the commission, people should still apply well in advance, preferably at the time they booked flights.

According to the website, the processing time for a UK ETA was typically within three working days, so applying on the day would not be wise.

"You don't want to be arriving at the airport and stressing out while you're trying to check in, in case for any reason there's additional information you don't have on-hand."

She said while the cost of the permit was low, the price of missing a flight could be huge.

The new requirements were in line with a trend shown by other countries going digital, Forsyth said - and it was more about data collection than revenue generation.

"The trend that we're seeing here is just around countries wanting to bring that digital approach to immigration systems to make sure that we're enhancing efficiency and security, really."