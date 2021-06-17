New Zealand, NSW travel bubble to stay open

Many locations of interest have been identified in the Australian state. Photo: Getty Images

New Zealand's travel bubble with New South Wales will remain open - despite three new community cases being reported in the Australian state in the past 24 hours.

The Ministry of Health's director of public health Dr Caroline McElnay said New Zealand health officials met today to assess the public health risk posed by the recent Covid-19 community cases in Sydney.

"It has been determined that, at this time, the risk to public health in New Zealand remains low," she said.

Health authorities were reviewing the details of the three confirmed community cases in New South Wales in the past 24 hours and a fourth case that was under investigation.

The Ministry of Health was also contacting people who had travelled from Sydney to New Zealand since June 11, advising them to check the locations of interest, and to self-monitor for symptoms for the virus.

Anyone who developed symptoms should self-isolate and get tested.

People in Australia who had been in a location of interest at the specified time should follow state government advice for isolation and testing, and cannot travel to New Zealand within 14 days from when they were at the location of interest.

McElnay said the ministry was taking a cautious approach as investigations continued and quarantine free travel with New South Wales would be under constant review.