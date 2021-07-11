Sunday, 11 July 2021

1.13 pm

No new Covid community cases, 3 in MIQ

    Photo: Getty Images
    There are no cases of Covid-19 to report in the community in New Zealand today and three new cases in managed isolation.

    In a statement, the Ministry of Health said the latest cases came from the United Kingdom, Malaysia and Russia on July 7-9 and all were staying at an MIQ facility in Auckland.

    A previously reported case from July 8 has been reclassified to ‘under investigation’ and has been removed from the active cases tally.

    As a result, the number of active cases in New Zealand has only gone up by two, to 34. The total number of confirmed cases is 2411.

    COVID MARINERS 

    Two mariners with Covid-19 are isolating on fishing vessel the Viking Bay in international waters off the coast of Taranaki. 

    They were in a group of nine sailors who arrived in Auckland on July 5 without having to quarantine and were immediately driven to New Plymouth to board their deep sea fishing vessel.

    The Ministry said a plan is being put in place to appropriately manage the ship’s return to New Zealand.

    Customs would announce further details this afternoon. Comprehensive health checks, including testing of crew, will be part of the plan.

    The ship’s return to New Zealand has been assessed as having a very low health risk to the public.

    - ODT Online 
     

