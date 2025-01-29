No sign of person missing at Piha Beach

Aerial searches began soon after the man disappeared. Photo: Supplied / Coastguard NZ

Surf Life Saving New Zealand says a swimmer who went missing after getting into trouble at Piha Beach yesterday is yet to be found.

Emergency services were called just after 4pm to rescue a group of swimmers.

Surf Live Saving said six swimmers were brought back to shore but a seventh has gone missing.

They understood the missing man cannot swim.

Coastguard air patrols have been assisting police and surf lifesaving crews in their search.

A Surf Live Saving spokesperson said the conditions on Tuesday were choppy, with a 2.5 metre swell, gusting north easterlies, and a low tide at the time of the incident.

The group had been swimming in a flagged area at the time.

"Surf lifeguards responded promptly, paddling out to the group and rescuing four people with a rescue board," the spokesperson said.

"In the meantime, two surf lifeguards launched the [inflatable rescue boat] and rescued two further people."

Three inflatable rescue boats and a further three rescue jet skis were deployed to search for the missing swimmer.

"The team at Surf Life Saving New Zealand extends our aroha to the whānau and friends of the missing person. We are providing support to the surf lifeguards involved," they said.