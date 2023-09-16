NZ First releases party list

New Zealand First has released its party list, which includes several former MPs and a former Wellington mayor.

The party is currently polling around the 5 percent mark, which would mean a return to Parliament.

Second behind leader Winston Peters is former minister Shane Jones.

Third placed is the former Hobson's Pledge spokesperson Casey Costello.

That organisation opposes co-governance and special Māori seats in Parliament and on councils.

Next on the list are former MPs Mark Patterson and Jenny Marcroft.

Former Wellington mayor Andy Foster is ranked seventh.

Full list

1 Winston Peters (List)

2 Shane Jones (Northland)

3 Casey Costello (Port Waikato)

4 Mark Patterson (Taieri)

5 Jenny Marcroft (Kaipara Ki Mahurangi)

6 Jamie Arbuckle (Kaikōura)

7 Andy Foster (Mana)

8 Tanya Unkovich (Epsom)

9 David Wilson (Upper Harbour)

10 Erika Harvey (Tauranga)

11 Kirsten Murfitt (Bay of Plenty)

12 Lee Donoghue (Hutt South)

13 Stuart Husband (Waikato-Hauraki)

14 Gavin Benney (Whangārei)

15 Anne Degia-Pala (Kelston)

16 Robert Ballantyne (Rangitata)

17 Helma Vermeulen (Rangitīkei)

18 Laurie Turnbull (Napier)

19 Taylor Arneil (Wellington Central)

20 Keegan Langeveld (Dunedin)

21 Tira Pehi (Taupō)

22 Shane Wiremu (Christchurch East)

23 Mark Arneil (Christchurch Central)

24 Michelle Warren (Northcote)

25 Robert Monds (Papakura)

26 Kevin Stone (Hamilton West)

27 Jackie Farrelly (West Coast Tasman)

28 Geoff Mills (Rongotai)

29 Anthony Odering (Waitaki)

30 William Arnold (Whanganui)

31 Craig Sinclair (East Coast)

32 Russelle Knaapp (Hamilton East)

33 Lindsay Kirslake (Banks Peninsula)

34 Andrew Hogg (Manugakiekie)

35 Caleb Ansell (Coromandel)