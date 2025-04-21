NZ leaders react to Pope Francis' death

Pope Francis at the Vatican in 2023. Photo: Vatican Media via Vatican Pool/Getty Images

New Zealand's political leaders have begun paying tribute to Pope Francis, the first Latin American leader of the Roman Catholic Church, who died on Easter Monday.

He was 88.

His death comes one day after he made a public appearance in Vatican City, where he had appealed for a ceasefire in Gaza during his final speech.

He had battled ill health for some weeks, having spent 38 days in Rome's Gemelli hospital between 14 February and 23 March.

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon described Pope Francis as a "man of humility" and said his legacy "includes an unwavering commitment to the vulnerable, to social justice and to interfaith dialogue".

Foreign Minister Winston Peters said New Zealand and its government joined "in mourning his loss and honour his enduring legacy of humility and compassion".

"Throughout his papacy, he showed deep compassion and an unwavering commitment to social justice, inclusion, and the dignity of every person," Labour Party leader Chris Hipkins said.

Former Prime Minister Helen Clark said she was "deeply saddened" to hear of the Pope's passing.

Bishop Steve Lowe, the Roman Catholic Bishop of Auckland, also shared his condolences:

"It is with a heavy heart that we bid God rest to Pope Francis whom whom the Risen Lord gently called from this life a short while ago," he said.

"As Mary Magdalene and the apostles saw the Risen Lord face to face may Pope Francis now see him in His glory.

"Eternal rest grant to him O Lord. And let perpetual light shine upon him. May he rest in peace."