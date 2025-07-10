NZ woman killed by elephant 'dearly loved'

Alison Taylor was fatally attacked by a female elephant while walking on a safari in Zambia. Photo: Supplied

By Krystal Gibbens of RNZ

The New Zealander killed by an elephant in Zambia has been remembered as a cheerful and compassionate person.

Alison Jean Taylor, 67, from Porirua and 68-year-old Easton Janet Taylor from the UK were attacked by a female elephant last week while walking on a safari in South Luangwa National Park.

Taylor lived in Titahi Bay and was the deputy chair for Citizens Advice Bureau (CAB) Porirua.

CAB Porirua said Taylor was "a valued and highly effective volunteer" and would be profoundly missed.

"Our thoughts are with Alison's family and friends during this difficult time."

A tribute page on Central Otago Funerals' website remembered Taylor as a "dearly loved" loved daughter, sister and aunt, with family spanning from Central Otago to Auckland.

Her parents were from Frankton and her sister and brother-in-law live in Queenstown.

The family has asked for privacy.

Porirua councillor Geoff Hayward said Taylor was a cheerful, compassionate and helpful person.

"I think of her as an inspiration that we can all do more and be more kind in this world."

Hayward said it was a tragic situation.

The two women were near big Lagoon Bush Camp in South Luangwa National Park when the elephant, which was with its calf, charged at them.

Shots were fired at the elephant, wounding the animal and ultimately stopping the attack.

However, Eastern Province Police commanding officer Robertson Mweemba confirmed both women died at the scene.

Two others travelling with the group were uninjured.

A farewell is expected to be held for Taylor on 15 August in Wellington.