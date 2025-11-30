Obituary: Roger McLay, politician

Roger McClay. Image: Murray Webb

Former Cabinet minister and Commissioner for Children Roger McLay led a life of dedicated public service until a late-in-life scandal blotted his reputation. McLay, a teacher, won the Taupo (later Waikaremoana) seat for National in 1981 and held it until 1996. He served as Minister for Youth Affairs and Pacific Affairs, and was also associate minister of education and welfare. After politics he became Children’s Commissioner, winning great respect for his performance in the role. His son Todd, National Cabinet minister and MP for Rotorua, said it was the job his father enjoyed above all others. In 2005 he received the QSO. In 2010 McClay was before the courts, charged with fraud for his use of taxpayer-funded flights. He pleaded guilty to three representative charges and paid back every cent, his lawyer saying he was remorseful for his baffling behaviour. Roger McLay died on November 7, aged 80. — Agencies/Allied Media