Older Kiwis 'better off under National'

Christopher Luxon sat down with residents of the Malvina Major Retirement Village today. Photo: RNZ

National will increase superannuation each year and its tax cuts and plans to bring inflation under control will further benefit seniors, finance spokesperson Nicola Willis says.

Willis and party leader Christopher Luxon have been visiting the Malvina Major retirement village in Khandallah in Wellington for their first campaign stop of the day.

National intended that super payments would continue to be linked to 66 percent of average after-tax incomes, she said.

Tax cuts would see couples on super get an extra $26 a fortnight. Single people living alone would get an extra $17 a fortnight.

Other National policies affecting seniors:

Continue free prescriptions for Super Gold Card holders, as well as reduce wait times for surgery, specialist appointments and cancer treatment

Lift the age for free breast screening from 69 up to 74, saving up to 65 lives a year, and funding extra cancer medicines

Continue the Winter Energy payment and keep the super age at 65 until 2044

Willis promised that the retirement home residents, like the rest of New Zealanders over the age of 65, would benefit if National won the October 14 general election.

"National knows the best way to increase super payments is to grow the economy. The last National government grew super at twice the rate of inflation. That's what a growing economy and low inflation does," she said.

"National values the contribution seniors have made to the country and we will make sure they are looked after in their retirement."

National's finance spokesperson Nicola Willis talked tax cuts and super with residents. Photo: RNZ

She criticised Labour's management of the economy that has resulted in high inflation and a recession.

As part of National's plans to rebuild the economy, it would prioritise removing red tape, improve infrastructure such as roads and keep talent in New Zealand.

"A working economy means better jobs, higher incomes, affordable mortgages, and a lower cost-of-living. It also means New Zealand can afford the quality public services we all rely on."

While Luxon was addressing the residents, he was asked by one if National believed the Treaty of Waitangi still had any relevance.

He replied it did, because it was the country's founding document, and reiterated his party's opposition to co-governance in national public services.

"We do not want two systems. We want one system of public services," he told the audience.