Olivia Podmore inquest hears of whistleblowing burden

Olivia Podmore died in August 2021. Photo: Dianne Manson / RNZ Composite

Olivia Podmore's experiences as a whistleblower was the "dominant feature" in her deteriorating mental state in the lead-up to her death, a forensic psychiatrist has told an inquest.

The coronial inquest into the Olympic cyclist's sudden death in August 2021 resumed in Christchurch on Tuesday, following an abrupt halt to proceedings late last year.

Before the hearing resumed, Coroner Louella Dunn took the opportunity to apologise to Podmore's family for the lengthy delay.

Coroner Dunn explained an adjournment was granted after "hearing from High Performance Sport NZ, who sought further time to prepare to cross examine" the independent expert witness Dr Erik Monasterio.

"I apologise for the delay and the disruption," she said.

"It is proper that the system works fairly for all parties involved."

In his evidence late last year, Dr Monasterio described shortcomings in some aspects of Cycling NZ and High Performance Sport NZ's handling of Podmore's care.

He told the court there appeared to be a widespread lack of recognition among officials and medical staff about the impact being a whistleblower had on Podmore's well-being.

Earlier in the inquest, the court heard Podmore experienced "relentless bullying" after inadvertently exposing an affair between a coach and another athlete in the programme at a training camp in Bordeaux in the lead up to the Rio Olympics.

The scandal led to a major inquiry into Cycling NZ in 2018.

"It's interesting that… this concept of her being a whistleblower isn't identified as a key issue, and the reason I say that is that the impact of whistleblowing is relatively well understood in science and in clinical practice, and it's very sad to say, that people who whistle blow don't do well," Dr Monasterio said in December.

"She did not receive any assistance to try to come to terms and manage the impact of the whistleblowing, which carried quite a burden for her."

Under cross examination on Tuesday, Dr Monasterio was challenged on why he zeroed in on Podmore's experiences during this tumultuous period from 2016-2018, some three years before her death, as to the cause of her ongoing distress.

Stephanie Grieve KC, counsel for High Performance Sport NZ, asked Dr Monasterio why he did not place as much weight on the challenges Podmore experienced in her teenage years, including the separation of her parents.

"In terms of this weighting, I'm putting to you that you've… singled out the cycling issues, but haven't weighted as much the personal issues," Grieve submitted.

Dr Monasterio said Podmore's personal challenges were a contributing factor in her mental health challenges, but he believed the burden of what the talented young rider faced when she first entered the system was significant.

"Look, all these factors are important, but the timing of events, to my mind, strongly support the proposition that the Bordeaux incident and Heron inquiry were very significant, that's why I've given them more weight," Dr Monasterio responded.

"Then in evidence I heard the extent to which Olivia was allegedly bullied and excluded, and in my opinion for a young woman around the ages of 18-20 to meet that level of adversity, that's a very dominant feature."

Dr Monasterio told the court he believed the trauma of this period resurfaced for Podmore after she missed selection for the Tokyo Olympics.

The court heard last year that Podmore sought to appeal her non-selection for the 2021 Games, and believed her omission from the team was for political, rather than performance reasons.

Dr Monasterio said while it was not for him to determine the fairness of the selection decision, he found Cycling NZ's evidence that the selection processes were correctly followed to be "compelling".

However, he said Podmore's perception "would have been coloured by the experiences she had previously".

"What happened in 2016 through to 2018 was there was a lot of distress, which reached a threshold of being psychologically traumatic for a young person. It would seem that Olivia was trying to come to terms with that," Dr Monasterio said.

"Things seemed to improve in 2019, and then there is this reappearance of significant anxiety and distress in 2021, which is when we have this first manifestation of suicidal thoughts.

"In my view there is a connection between those two events."

Dr Monasterio acknowledged important steps have been taken by Cycling NZ to overhaul the culture of the programme in the wake of Podmore's death.

He said it appeared the independent inquiry into Cycling NZ and High Performance Sport NZ - which was sparked by the shock death of the young athlete - was an "influential factor" in the two organisations addressing athlete welfare issues "in a more assertive way".

"Certainly positive steps have been taken to improve what was there before," Dr Monasterio said.

"I'm persuaded in hearing the evidence that substantial steps have been taken, and the two organisations have taken the matter in hand very seriously."

Dr Monasterio's evidence will continue on Wednesday when he takes the stand for a third day.

Where to get help:

Need to Talk? Free call or text 1737 any time to speak to a trained counsellor, for any reason

Lifeline: 0800 543 354 or text HELP to 4357

Suicide Crisis Helpline: 0508 828 865 / 0508 TAUTOKO. This is a service for people who may be thinking about suicide, or those who are concerned about family or friends

Depression Helpline: 0800 111 757 or text 4202

Samaritans: 0800 726 666

Youthline: 0800 376 633 or text 234 or email talk@youthline.co.nz

What's Up: 0800 WHATSUP / 0800 9428 787. This is free counselling for 5 to 19-year-olds

Asian Family Services: 0800 862 342 or text 832. Languages spoken: Mandarin, Cantonese, Korean, Vietnamese, Thai, Japanese, Hindi, Gujarati, Marathi, and English.

Rural Support Trust Helpline: 0800 787 254

Healthline: 0800 611 116

Rainbow Youth: (09) 376 4155

OUTLine: 0800 688 5463

Aoake te Rā bereaved by suicide service: or call 0800 000 053