Sunday, 3 May 2020

One charged for lockdown breach after fishermen rescued

    1. News
    2. National

    Two separate rescues in Canterbury today have spurred police to remind people to stay local and low risk under alert level 3. 

    People fishing in Waimakariri and Peraki had to be rescued by helicopter as wild winds hit the area. 

    Outdoor activities under alert level 3 are restricted to those that pose a low risk. 

    Canterbury district police have charged one person in relation to the Waimakariri incident for breaching the Health Notice. 

    Rescue helicopters, Fire and Emergency New Zealand and police responded to both incidents. 

    "Our message remains the same -when it comes to outdoor recreational activities we need people to stay local and apply common sense."

    "As these two instances clearly demonstrate, if you don't do that you could risk injury or require search and rescue services," Senior Sergeant Paul Robertson said. 

     

    Local journalism matters - now more than ever

    As the Covid-19 pandemic brings the world into uncharted waters, Otago Daily Times reporters and photographers continue to bring you the stories that matter. For more than 158 years our journalists have provided readers with local news you can trust. This is more important now than ever.

    As advertising drops off during the pandemic, support from our readers is crucial. You can help us continue to bring you news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter