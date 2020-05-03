One charged for lockdown breach after fishermen rescued

Two separate rescues in Canterbury today have spurred police to remind people to stay local and low risk under alert level 3.

People fishing in Waimakariri and Peraki had to be rescued by helicopter as wild winds hit the area.

Outdoor activities under alert level 3 are restricted to those that pose a low risk.

Canterbury district police have charged one person in relation to the Waimakariri incident for breaching the Health Notice.

Rescue helicopters, Fire and Emergency New Zealand and police responded to both incidents.

"Our message remains the same -when it comes to outdoor recreational activities we need people to stay local and apply common sense."

"As these two instances clearly demonstrate, if you don't do that you could risk injury or require search and rescue services," Senior Sergeant Paul Robertson said.