One dead, ambulance driver critical after crash in Waikato

A person has been killed in a crash involving an ambulance near Cambridge in the Waikato.

A police spokeswoman said they received reports a car had crashed into the back of an ambulance at 3.39am.

The driver of the vehicle died at the scene, while the driver of the ambulance sustained critical injuries and has been taken to Waikato Hospital.

Another ambulance officer who was in the ambulance was also injured, but their injuries are not life-threatening, police said. They too have been taken to Waikato Hospital.

There were no patients in the ambulance.

Police said the road was expected to be closed "for some time" and motorists would need to follow a detour.

The NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi said the highway was closed between Karapiro and Cambridge and motorists were being told to follow directions of emergency services at the scene and to allow extra time.

Just after 6am, road authorities said the crash was near Hickey Rd and confirmed the highway remained closed between Cambridge and Karapiro.