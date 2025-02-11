One dead in Hurunui crash

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
One person has died following a crash in Hurunui this afternoon.
Police confirmed tonight that the person died at the scene of the two-vehicle crash on Mouse Point Road.
No further injuries were reported.
They had been alerted to the crash about 4.20pm, at which point initial indications had been there were serious injuries.
The road was closed while the serious crash unit conducted a scene examination.
- APL